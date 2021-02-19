The Sinking City coming to PS5 tomorrow

Frogwares revealed today that a PS5 version of The Sinking City will be released digitally for $49.99, and a Deluxe Edition for $64.99.

Unfortunately, The Sinking City for PS5 will not offer any sort of free upgrade for those who have purchased the PS4 version. Per Frogware, “The Sinking City on PlayStation 4 and on PlayStation 5 have different publishers on record. On PlayStation 5, Frogwares is the developer and publisher of the game. As the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games have different game IDs and due to an ongoing current legal and technical situation, this game is currently not eligible for a platform upgrade.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Frogwares:

The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You’re a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants. – An oppressive atmosphere and story inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

– A vast open world that can be explored on foot, by boat, in a diving suit…

– High replay value thanks to an open investigation system: each case can be solved in a number of ways, with different possible endings depending on your actions.

– An arsenal of weapons from the 1920s with which to take on nightmarish creatures.

– Manage your mental health to untangle the truth behind the madness. Next-Gen Features – The Sinking City on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series offers the following improvements: Native 3840×2160 resolution (4K)

60 frames per second

Improved graphical fidelity

Significantly faster loading times

DualSense features support Deluxe Edition – The Sinking City game

– “The Worshipers of the Necronomicon” – Three new quests in which Charles Reed investigates unsolved cases and sets out in search of mysterious spell books that harbor unspeakable powers.

– “Merciful Madness” – Three new quests that explore Lovecraft’s iconic stories and bring to light the mysteries of Oakmont and its demented citizens.

– “Investigator Pack” – Upgrade your gaming experience with an exclusive private investigator outfit and access to a first aid kit, antipsychotics and a crafting materials starter pack.

– “Chicago Organ Grinder” – This downloadable content grants early access to the most powerful weapon in the game, the Tommy gun, and comes with a golden skin of the weapon.

– “Experience Boost” – This downloadable content includes a skill point that can be used from the start of the game. Use it wisely to upgrade your combat skills, vigor or mind.

Check out the new trailer for The Sinking City PS5 version: