505 Games and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios announced today that their spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be published by 505 Games.

505 Games has published a plethora of blockbuster games including Remedy Entertainment’s Control, Kojima Production’s Death Stranding for PC, and more.

“We have dreamed of developing a game for genre fans for many years which also celebrates everything we love and have learned as game designers,” studio lead Yoshitaka Murayama said in a press release. “Our team is looking forward to working with 505 Games to bring Eiyuden Chronicle to as many fans around the world as possible.”

“Eiyuden Chronicle is both a throwback to the classic RPG games that have entertained millions and a modern, exciting tale of discovery and adventure featuring a cast of hundreds of fully realized characters. Given their success and history with titles like Bloodstained and Death Stranding, and with the strong personal relationship we have developed with the people there, we feel we have the perfect partner in 505 Games.” Murayama continued.

Here’s an overview of the game, via 505 Games:

Featuring a unique setting, carefully-crafted storyline and a massive cast of characters, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a celebration of a game-genre readily associated with studio lead Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I and II) and director Osamu Komuta. Both parties hope this title to be the first of many that come out of this partnership. Originally announced as a Kickstarter campaign in July 2020, the game surpassed its funding goal with the first day and went on to become the most successful campaign on Kickstarter for a video game in 2020. Eiyuden Chronicle will feature a traditional six-character battle system utilizing painstakingly created 2D sprites and gorgeous 3D backgrounds with a deep and intricate story written by master storyteller Murayama-san. Rabbit & Bear features a team of renowned videogame veterans including: Murayama, Komuta as well as Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta, Junichi Murakami, Michiko Naruke and Motoi Sakuraba. These individuals have credits including Wild Arms, Time Hollow, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and are considered pioneers in the field of JPRG (Japanese role-playing games.) These franchises alone consist of multiple titles and millions of units sold.

Check out the partnership video below: