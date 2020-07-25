Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Revealed as Suikoden Spiritual Successor

Following the ongoing trend of beloved creators coming together to make something new and launching a Kickstarter campaign is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is the spiritual successor of beloved RPG Suikoden.

The title is developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios and brings together Junko Kawano, Junichi Murakami, Osamu Komuta and features Yoshitaka Murayama for scenarios. This marks the first time the four developers have come together and a reunion between Kawano and Murayama, something that hasn’t happened in over 25 years.

Murayama had the following to say about the project:

“The first thing we decided when our members came together was, ‘It’s about time we made a really interesting game that we ourselves want to make.’ We chose Kickstarter in order to make an interesting game with the players in mind, hold the rights to the planning, world, and story of the game, all while keeping the fun of the project. Please lend us your support in this new challenge of ours! We promise to create something that heeds the call of your voices,” Murayama said. Press release

While the Kickstarter campaign isn’t set to release for another couple of days, a bit of information was revealed about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

The story is described as follows:

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there. The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artefact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends. However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true. Story overview

To further this, the title itself was detailed as follows:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an ode to the classic Japanese RPG genre from the PlayStation era that will feature classic Japanese RPG exploration and battles in high-resolution 2.5D graphics, pixel-based characters, a story of war and friendship, a diverse cast of 100 unique heroes to join the protagonist’s endeavor, and a fortress building system to grow their army. The game will feature a guild system that allows players to change their fortress attributes based on the guild they join. Battles will be turn-based with parties of up to six members and feature dynamic boss battles that change the camera angle and rotate depending on the environment. Gameplay overview

While this is most of what is known about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the current campaign goals were also detailed. Right now the project is looking for $500,000 to make a PC version and a stretch goal that includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Switch or a possible next generation Switch. we should learn more when the Kickstarter launches on July 29, at 9 a.m. PDT/Noon EDT.