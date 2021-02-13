Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC next month

Square Enix is pleased to reveal this week that all of the Kingdom Hearts games; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30.

“It is truly a great pleasure to bring so many KINGDOM HEARTS adventures to PC gamers around the world,” said Producer Ichiro Hazama in a press release. “Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. I’m incredibly excited for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic and friendship of KINGDOM HEARTS on PC.”

A full list of KINGDOM HEARTS titles coming to the Epic Games Store is as follows:



KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)



KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory