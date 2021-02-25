Days Gone to Release on PC this Spring with More Set to Release

Similar to Horizon Zero Dawn sometime back, Sony exclusive Days Gone will launch on PC this spring.

In an interview with GQ, Jack Ryan, head of PlayStation, revealed this and offered some insight into the move.

Ryan: What about PlayStation games on PC? A whole slate of them is on the way starting with Days Gone this spring. … GQ: So releasing PlayStation games on PC was something that Sony PlayStation held back on for a long time. Now it sounds like you’re very much on that bandwagon. What changed? Ryan: I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make. GQ: This is following on from your publishing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC in August last year. How did that go? Ryan: We assessed the exercise in two ways. Firstly, in terms of the straightforward success of the activity of publishing the game on PC, people liked it and they bought it. We also looked at it through the lens of what the PlayStation community thought about it. There was no massive adverse reaction to it. So we will continue to take mission steps in this direction. Jack Ryan’s interview with GQ

No further games were revealed, but it looks like Sony is looking to be a bit more inclusive with their exclusives going forward. This is especially good news for Days Gone, a title that wasn’t particularly critically successful, but absolutely something that resonated with a number of consumers.

It will be interesting to see what other titles Sony plans to release, though hopefully this will continue to work for them going forward.