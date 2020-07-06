Horizon Zero Dawn release date confirmed for PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed this week that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 7.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will feature ultra-wide support, unlocked frame rates, dynamic foliage, graphical customization, improved reflections, controller options, and a benchmarking tool.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Earth is ours no more. Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game—and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons, and Machines. Includes – Horizon Zero Dawn

– The Frozen Wilds expansion

– Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

– Carja Trader Pack

– Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

– Banuk Traveller Pack

– Nora Keeper Pack

Check out below PC features trailer:

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for those who have a PlayStation 4. It is on sale this week on the PlayStation 4, which includes the expansion as well.