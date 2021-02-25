Outriders Demo Launches Today; Progress Transfers to Final Game

In anticipation of Outriders demo, launching today on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, PC and GeForce NOW, a number of exciting details were revealed about the demo.

First and foremost, the demo will cover the whole first chapter of Outriders, something suggested to be roughly three hours long. Players will be allowed to make up to six characters and try out each of the four, Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer and Trickster, classes. Up to level seven is obtainable in the demo, enough for your fourth skill to allow some variety.

In addition to being fairly robust, Square Enix also revealed all progress in the demo will transfer to the final version on the same platform. So you can farm bosses and other elements for a slight heads up, without having to worry about your progress being lost. And, best of all, there is no set end date for the demo, so you won’t need to worry about rushing to see it all or get your fill.

Currently, Outriders is set to release on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, PC, GeForce NOW and Stadia own April 1, 2021.