Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming May 14

EA Games and developer Bioware announced today that the highly-anticipated Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam/Origin. Additionally, the game will also be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature all three Mass Effect games and 40 plus downloadable content such as additional story, weapons, and armor packs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

As with all remastered games, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature high-resolution textures in 4K, updated lighting, improvements to shaders and video effects, improved dynamic shadows, and more. For those who have not played any of the three titles, now is the time.

Here’s an overview of the game, via the official website:

Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome. Relive the Cinematic Saga Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds. – Three Games – One Launcher – Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

– Remastered for a New Generation – Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.

– Visual Improvements on All Three Games – Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting, and depth of field. Experience the Legend of Shepard Create and customize your own character, from appearance and skills to a personalized arsenal then lead your elite recon squad across a galaxy in turmoil. – New Shepard Customizations – With improved hair, makeup, eye color and skin tones you can create your Shepard in a unified character creator with all options available across the full trilogy, or choose to play as the iconic Femshep from Mass Effect 3 now available in all titles.

– Gameplay Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game – Enjoy improved aiming and weapons balance, sound effects, better Mako controls, input/controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and gameplay cameras. Reflect on Your Choices Your choices seamlessly travel from one game to the next. Each decision you make will control the outcome of every mission, every relationship, every battle—and even the fate of the galaxy itself.



– Visual Enhancements for the First Mass Effect Game – The game’s been given a full world-building pass including environmental art, VFX, and level relighting.

– Performance Mode Options – Supports ultra-high refresh rates on PC, and offers a choice between “Favorite Quality” for increased resolution or “Favor Framerate” to boost your FPS on consoles.

– PC Updates – Enjoy a modernized PC experience across all three games with native controller and 21:9 widescreen support, user interface navigation improvements, and DirectX 11 compatibility.



Check out below the official reveal trailer: