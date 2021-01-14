Ubisoft To Make An Open World Star Wars Game

It looks like EA’s exclusivity deal to make Star Wars games is coming to an end. This is because Ubisoft is making a future game.



As announced on StarWars.com, Lucasfilm Games has partnered up with Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft to make an open world Star Wars video game.



Massive Entertainment made The Division video games and the game will be using the Snowdrop game engine owned by Ubisoft. The team has been working on the game for over a year now.



There’s currently no release date or any other details about the game at the moment. It is expected to have an original story I think so it won’t be directly about the existing movies from the Skywalker Saga.



Lucasfilm Games is ready to usher in a new era of Star Wars game. The studio is already working with Bethesda to make an Indiana Jones video game too.



It will only be a matter of time until even more game developers and publishers are able to make Star Wars video games. EA no longer has a monopoly in that market.