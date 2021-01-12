New Indiana Jones game announced

Bethesda Softworks and Wolfenstein developer Machine Games announced today a new Indiana Jones game.

The upcoming Indiana Jones game is currently in development by the team that brought us Wolfenstein and is also in collaboration with LucasFilm Games.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda Softworks said via Twitter. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

Additionally, Lucasfilm Games added, “The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer.”

Check out the teaser trailer below: