Little Nightmares II gets console demo today

Bandai Namco hosting a giveaway for the first game on PC

Bandai Namco released today the console demo for the much-awaited Little Nightmares II following its PC release back in December 2020 via Steam.

Little Nightmares II demo is available now for download for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. With the demo, players will be able to experience and discover Wilderness and its bloodthirsty resident: the Hunter.

Here’s an overview of the demo, via its store listings:

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. This demo will let you discover the Wilderness and its bloodthirsty Resident: the Hunter for a taste of the adventures awaiting you in the full game. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Additionally, Bandai Namco will be having a giveaway for the first game in the series that will run from Wednesday, January 13 until Sunday, January 17. For more information on the free game giveaway, please visit the following page: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/little-nightmares-2

Little Nightmares II will be available for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on February 11, 2021.