The Medium live-action trailer released

Launches on January 28 for Xbox Series and PC; Will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well

Bloober Team released today a live-action trailer for its upcoming psychological horror title, The Medium, which will be released on January 28 for Xbox Series and PC.

The cinematic live-action trailer is about two-and-half-minutes and was produced in cooperation with award-winning VFX and animation studio Platige Image, with academy award nominee Tomasz Bagiński serving as Writer and Creative Producer, and talented Paweł Maślona as Director.

The trailer brings to life in stunning detail the game’s unique atmosphere and art style inspired by painter Zdzisław Beksiński – in addition, the key characters central to the game’s mystery, including Marianna the titular medium, an enigmatic man named Thomas, a spirit called Sadness, and The Maw, a deceptive and hostile entity who can travel between the material and spirit world.

“The Medium is a game with a very strong narrative backbone. The most important thing for me was to understand what the essence of this story is, who its heroes are and its tone,”said Writer & Creative Producer, Bagiński in a press release. “The task was to lean as hard as possible on the emotional side of the story while trying to keep as many of the twists as possible a secret. The script is supposed to build a certain mood rather than reveal a story.”

While the live-action trailer takes a thematic, atmospheric and character-driven approach to The Medium, Bloober Team also recently released an extended 14-minute gameplay trailer that can be seen at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJi-7Ue_7ms. Players will be able to fully recognize and appreciate the many references and interesting details included as part of the live-action trailer once they have the chance to play the game later this month.

“The Medium is our biggest and most ambitious project to date,” said Piotr Babieno, CEO, Bloober Team in a press release. “When we thought who could write a live action trailer for the game, Tomasz Bagiński quickly became the most natural choice. After all, his Oscar-nominated The Cathedral was also inspired by the art of Zdzisław Beksiński, just like the spirit world in our game. I’m personally very happy that we could create something together.”

The Medium will be available for Xbox Series and PC on January 28. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.