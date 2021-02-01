Talent Reportedly Scanned For WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 has yet to be officially announced, but it looks like major work on the game has already started.



As reported by PWInsider, voice over work and scans have been done to wrestlers backstage at the Royal Rumble event. Both wrestlers young and old were present for today’s exciting PPV.



Scans are usually done to get realistic character models for the wrestlers. Voice overs are used for the Career mode and more.



While WWE 2K22 has not been revealed, it’s expected to be released in Fall 2021. WWE 2K21 was canceled due to the poor reception WWE 2K20 got in 2019.



It’s also most likely that the next WWE video game will be the first to hit the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The next generation of graphics should make the new game look better than ever before.