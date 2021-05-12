Call of the Sea launches May 11 for PlayStation

Raw Fury and developer Out of the Blue announced Call of the Sea will launch for PS4 and PS5 on May 11.

Call of the Sea is a puzzle adventure game that first debuted for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC back in December 2020. It is also available today for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its publisher:

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise—a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth? Key Features – Explore the Beauty – Explore a stunning tropical island (meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4), brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries.

– Meet Norah – Experience an emotional, charming character study of a woman on a journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season One).

– Dive into the Deep – Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of suspense and surreal surprises.

– Search for Meaning – Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

Check out the new trailer below: