WWE 2K21 Has Been Canceled For This Year

Ever since the year 2000, we’ve had at least one or more WWE video games come out. Well this year we won’t be getting the release of WWE 2K21.



WWE has now confirmed during its latest investor’s call that there’s not going to be a launch for WWE 2K21 this year. This is the first year in a long time that a mainline WWE game isn’t being released.



There is still a rumor that a secondary WWE video game might be released in lieu of 2K21. This could be a spinoff title as former publisher THQ released Legends of WrestleMania and WWE All Stars in 2009 and 2011 respectively.



A few years ago, THQ also wanted to release a game called WWE Brawl which was a beat-em-up title, but that game eventually got canceled.



It’s not a huge surprise that we are not seeing the release of 2K21 in 2020. This is because last year’s WWE 2K20 launched with lots of bugs and became a punching bag for critics and fans that played the broken game.



Many people have reached out to 2K Games to comment more on this situation, although a reply has yet to be confirmed. For now, we’ll just have to wait for more details regarding the future of WWE video games!