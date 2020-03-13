WWE 2K20 1.08 Update Patch Notes Revealed

2K Games has now revealed the latest patch notes coming to WWE 2K20. The release date for the patch is March 13th, 2020.



In related news, the Empire of Tomorrow DLC pack is also releasing tomorrow. You get two more arenas as well as eight new characters to play.



The WWE 2K20 update is version number 1.08 and it’s rolling out to PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

GENERAL

Addresses reported concerns where a nonfunctional WWE Live update prompt may be displayed and the contents in Community Creations may fail to display when the title is resumed from a suspended state at Main Menu

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when the user signs out of their active profile while transitioning from the title screen to the Main Menu.

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when resuming the title after entering connected standby from the Main Menu

Addresses reported concerns where the title may launch from a terminated state after performing a connected standby

Addresses reported concerns where save data may be corrupted when transitioning to the Main Menu from the Title screen

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when assigning multiple Superstars a title when a large number of custom championships are available in Title Management of the Roster

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when repeatedly pressing the R1/RB buttons while the title is booting on the front end screens

Addresses reported concerns that various hangs and crashes may occur while navigating menus on PC

GAMEPLAY

Addresses reported concerns that out-of-memory crashes may occur throughout gameplay, potentially in Royal Rumble

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur during Royal Rumble matches

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when playing matches with custom championships

Addresses reported concerns where Nikki Cross’ hair may be missing when removing her jacket and observing her entrance

Addresses reported concerns where Superstars may remain in the ring when using a Custom Entrance

Addresses reported concerns where The Singh Brothers’ audio may fail when viewing Jinder Mahal’s championship entrance

Addresses reported concerns where Superstars may be unable to reverse when the front running strike ‘Last Shot 3’ is used at a close range during gameplay

Addresses reported concerns where Toni Storm may be missing hair when wearing an alternate attire and viewing her entrance before a match

Addresses reported concerns where loss of functionality may occur when performing a Break-Out after winning a Double Championship Match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when selecting Exit in the post-match menu after 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Addresses reported concerns where Superstars that have been edited with Hair Dye may experience deformation when entering a match

Addresses reported concerns where hang may occur when signing out of the active profile and dismissing the Profile Changed Message during replay of match in Play Mode

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when pausing the title as a match between two custom superstars was starting after watching both entrances

Addresses reported concerns that visible corruption may occur with the front plate of Custom Championships when designs were applied and the Championship Movie was viewed

Addresses reported concerns where visible corruption may occur when using Undertaker’s alternate attire

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when choosing Rematch after allowing an A.I.-only 30 man Royal Rumble to complete and proceed to the Match Results screen

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when skipping the intro of the IIconics entrance when they are the Second Team in gameplay

Addresses reported concerns where hang may occur when winning a table match

Addresses reported concerns where a placeholder may be displayed when selecting an alternate attire for Velveteen Dream in the Superstar Select screen

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when restarting a match with a custom superstar that had custom images applied to their attire

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when transitioning out of a 10-Man Royal Rumble after gameplay

Addresses reported concerns where the eyes of Superstars or the Referee may become corrupt at the start of a match

CREATIONS

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when copying attire parts in Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when importing attire parts in Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns where a user may be unable to change Finn Balor’s body paint inside of Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns where a visible corruption issue and long load times may occur when attempting to use a Face Template on a Custom Superstar with a Big Head Size in Create a Superstar

Create a Superstar: Addresses reported concerns where a corrupt menu flow may occur when attempting to preview a teeth section that contains missing teeth in Create a Superstar

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns where Images would fail to be displayed on Custom Arenas when downloading Custom Arenas from Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when resuming title from connected standby and entering Downloads in Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when suspending the title while uploading content, resuming the title, and trying to go back into Uploads

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when starting to upload a move-set with DLC present, backing out, then attempting to upload the move-set a second time in Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when canceling the download of a custom show with a custom arena and then immediately re-attempting to download the show

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when switching to a second user and then switching back to the original user while in Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when returning from connected standby while in Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when downloading a community uploaded MITB briefcase in Community Creations

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when selecting Downloads for the second time in the Community Creations

Create a Championship: Addresses reported concerns that hang may occur when accessing Custom Side Plate sub-menus in Create a Championship

Create an Arena Addresses: reported concerns that crashes may occur when changing the color of a Single Table Announce Table after setting a color in Create an Arena

Create an Entrance: Addresses reported concerns that may occur when changing Charlotte Flair’s template to an unlocked Charlotte Flair template in Create an Entrance

Creations: Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when attempting to enter different Creation modes on PC only

ONLINE

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur during matches and after winning matches Online

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when a multiplayer restricted user or silver profile accepted an invite while in Community Creations on Xbox One

Addressed reported concern where the title may fail to transition to the lobby and an incorrect attention message stating the lobby no longer exists may display when accepting the invite after restoring network connection on Xbox One

Addressed reported concern where Users may fail to be removed from a lobby after logging out of the active user while another user was in the same lobby on PS4

Addresses reported concerns that all users may load into a One on One match when the host starts a Play Together session with 3 or more users from the Main Menu

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur on PS4 when a user who didn’t have PlayStation Plus accepted an invite at the title screen

Addressed reported concerns of a desync issue that may occur when performing a strike on an opponent that’s interacting with the ladder during an Online ladder match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when going into Lobbies or Matchmaking after a network disconnect

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur related to suspending and resuming the title while in Online Mode

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when repeatedly adding and removing A.I. in an Online lobby

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when loading into gameplay after the Host opened A.I. Superstar Selection for the last slot in Online lobbies

Addresses reported concerns where desync issue may occur when Irish whipping enemies repeatedly and attacking them during Online gameplay

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when accepting an invite or joining a session while loading into an Online match

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when playing with A.I. opponent in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder match in the WWE Main Event arena in Online

Addresses reported concerns where desync issue may occur when throwing ladders out of the ring during an Online match

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when climbing the car multiple times in a One On One Brawl match with Chaos Crypt arena in Online

Addresses reported concerns where Xbox One users may receive an incorrect error message and may be returned to the title screen after disconnecting from the network, reconnecting to the Internet, and attempting to access network features

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when using weapons in the Chaos at the Crypt arena in Tonight’s Match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur in Online lobbies

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur for one user when the other user signed out of their profile while loading into an Online match

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when the referee is attacked during a triple threat Online match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when a secondary user pressed a button to go to the main menu after the primary user joined a session at the title screen

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when the user selected Quit Match on the Pause Menu after loading into an Online match with the Attention/Report Message displayed in a lobby

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when accepting an invite from the host while loading into a match in Online

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when playing naturally through a One on One Brawl match in the Scrapyard Arena in Tonight’s Match

Addresses reported concerns that desync issue may occur when the last lobby slot is an auto-picked COM superstar after loading into any Online match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when accepting an invite to a lobby that no longer exists from the MyCareer menuAddresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when proceeding through gameplay as the host after all clients have exited the game during Online Elimination Chamber gameplay

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur while loading into an Online Road to Glory match

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when accepting an invite while confirming a purchase in the MyPlayer Loot Pack Store in MyPlayer

Addresses reported concerns where the A.I. may start with red health and limb damage when a host adds an A.I., leaves, and rejoins a Triple Threat lobby and then enters gameplay

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when accepting an invite to a full lobby from multiple menus in the title on Xbox One

Addresses reported concerns where a desync issue may occur when spending skill points and entering gameplay in Road to Glory

UNIVERSE

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when trying to edit Universe matches

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when trying to edit Universe matches when save data from a previous Patch containing custom shows downloaded from Community Creations is present

Addresses reported concerns where Superstar 2 would fail to retain a full bar of health when the user had applied an Alt. Attire & then proceeded into a pre-set match in Save Slot 2 of Universe

Addresses reported concerns where Contenders failed to move up or down within a division when simulating through the calendar in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that crashes may occur when navigating menus in Universe

Addresses reported concerns that hang may occur when simulating through a full year in Universe

Addresses reported concerns where the title may lose functionality when selecting Controller Assignment during a Promo Match inside of Universe

Addresses reported concerns where the pause menu UI may fail to populate when progressing through a Show Closer Promo within Universe

MYPLAYER/MYCAREER