Resident Evil Village gets a release date

Will be available for PS4 and Xbox One with free upgrade

Capcom announced at today’s Resident Evil Showcase presentation the release date for the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil fans can look forward to Resident Evil Village on May 7, 2021. Previously announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, Capcom announced today that the game will be releasing on last-gen consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a free upgrade to current-gen consoles.

Starting today, fans can now pre-order the game at participating retailers or respective Xbox or PlayStation Store. Sadly, there will be no Switch version but it’s possible that a cloud version similar to what Capcom did for Resident Evil 7 will be released at launch.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise—Resident Evil Village. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. – First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

– Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

– A Living, Breathing Village – More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage.