Resident Evil Re:Verse announced

In celebration of the Resident Evil franchise’s 25th anniversary, Capcom announced Resident Evil Re:Verse today, a free multiplayer experience for anyone who buys Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with backwards compatibility support for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Resident Evil fans looking for a free multiplayer game will have to look no further as Resident Evil Re:Verse offers a free competitive multiplayer experience in striking comic-style visuals. The game sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favourite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. When players are defeated in combat, their character respawns by mutating into a bioweapon to enact revenge on their foes.

Little is known about Resident Evil Re:Verse. More information should be revealed at a later time. Most likely near the game’s release date or around the anniversary which sometime in March 2021.

Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series via stand-alone or free upgrade for those who bought the PS4 or Xbox One version.

Don’t forget that you can download the exclusive “Maiden” demo today for those who have a PlayStation 5 to get an exclusive sneak peek of the castle. Stay tuned for our review coverage near the release date!