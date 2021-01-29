NHL 21 1.4 Update Patch Notes Released

EA Sports has now released a new update for NHL 21. The update in question is available for PS4 and Xbox One.



The NHL 21 video game is only available on last gen consoles. but later this year we should see the release of NHL 22 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.



Anyway, today’s update for the current game is out now and fixes a lot of issues. You can read the full official patch notes posted down below.

Fixes

– Fixed a rare crash that would sometimes occur when loading into a Threes Eliminator game

– Fixed an issue where using the Report Content option during a game would sometimes cause the World Of Chel main menu to show up over top of gameplay

– Fixed an issue where PlayStation®5 consoles were sometimes receiving an Unexpected Error

– Fixed an issue where Private Games were not showing the 3 stars in the post-game flow

– Fixed an issue where Private games were hiding Opponent info while Club Finals was active

– Fixed an issue where users were receiving an unexpected error at puck drop in EASHL games

– Fixed a timing issue for when the EASHL wipe was being shown during the intermission highlights

– Fixed a rare issue where a Threes Eliminator game would hang when allowing the “Next Game” timer to reach 0

– Fixed an overlapping Russian text issue in the My Career Stats leaderboard

– Fixed a rare Club Finals issue where users would crash when readying up after matchmaking

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to cause the Network Performance screen to overlap the end of game menu

Art

—-

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 21

NHL

– Arizona Coyotes Home

– San Jose Sharks Alternate

– Washington Capitals Home and Away

AHL

– Lehigh Valley Phantoms Home

– Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Alternate

ECHL

– Adirondack Thunder Alternate

– Allen Americans Alternate

– Indy Fuel Home and Alternate

– Newfoundland Growlers Home and Away

– Reading Royals Home and Away

– South Carolina Stingrays Away

– Utah Grizzlies Alternate

Canadian Hockey League

OHL

– Erie Otters Alternate

– Hamilton Bulldogs Alternate

– Niagara Icedogs Away and Alternate

– Owen Sound Attack Away

– Sarnia Sting Away and Alternate

QMJHL

– Halifax Mooseheads Alternate

WHL

– Brandon Wheat Kings Home and Away

– Prince Albert Raiders Alternate

Improvements

– Updated Ball Arena (home of the Colorado Avalanche) center ice art and scoreboard

– Updated Saskatoon Blades Goalie Mask

– Updated Chicago Blackhawks Goalie mask

– Fixed issue with logo on Chicago Blackhawks Reverse Retro

– Fixed issue with logo on New York Rangers Reverse Retro

– Fixed issue where the blue on the Vancouver Canucks Reverse Retro was not dark enough

World of CHEL

– Added additional content into WoC for upcoming Chel Challenges. Check back often to collect the latest cool new content