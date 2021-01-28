Immortals Fenyx Rising ‘A New God’ DLC now available

Free demo now available as well across all platforms

Ubisoft released today the first DLC titled A New God for the critically-acclaimed Immortals Fenyx Rising across all platforms.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC will have Fenyx tackle trials of the gods of Olympos as he hones his godly powers and find ways to even make himself stronger.

Additionally, Ubisoft released today a free demo for those who have not purchased the game but wanted to try it before doing so. The free demo is available across all platforms as well.

Here’s an overview of the A New God DLC, via its store pages:

Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God tasks Fenyx with overcoming the Trials of the Olympians to take their rightful place in the inner circle of the Greek pantheon. A New God will allow players to explore Olympos Palace and interact with new gameplay mechanics as they traverse challenging trials built by the gods. Along the way, players will unlock a fresh gear set with fantastic perks fit for a god, such as letting you perform additional jumps. Additionally, players can access four new ability upgrades for Fenyx: – Immortal Field Breaker, Athena’s Dash upgrade: Players can pass through the Immortal Fields and deal more damage while dashing.

– Colossal Strength, Herakles’ Strength upgrade: Players can manipulate colossal objects and deal more damage when throwing objects.

– Wind Gust, Ares’s Wrath upgrade: Charging Fenyx’s uppercut creates an air stream for a few seconds, so players rise higher while delivering the blow.

– Phosphoros’ Swap: Players can swap positions with a decoy for one chunk of stamina.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia.

Check out below the DLC trailer: