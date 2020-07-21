Unlike several other sports games, EA Sports has announced that this year’s NHL 21 won’t be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X.



It sounds like it won’t be until NHL 22 will we see next-gen versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You can read EA Sports’ comments posted down below.



“Another thing we’ve seen questions around is next-gen consoles. For NHL 21, we made the decision to focus on adding innovation and new features rather than the resource-heavy task of porting the game to new console technology. You’ll still be able to play NHL 21 on the next-gen consoles through forward compatibility but we are fully focused on launching NHL 21 on the Xbox One and PS4 and look forward to the opportunities the next-gen systems will bring in the future.”

As for NHL 21, the game will be released in October this year for PS4 and Xbox One only. This is a slight change from previous years as NHL games usually release in the month of September.



The slight delay is to make sure the game is polished. More info about the game will be revealed in late August according to EA Sports.