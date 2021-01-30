Full Destruction AllStars PS5 Trophy List Revealed

If you own a PS5, you may want to look at the full trophy list of Destruction AllStars. The game is a PS5 exclusive.



The trophy list for Destruction AllStars was revealed on PSNProfiles. The game has 30 trophies in total which range from easy to hard to attain.



The game will be free to play if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. The release date for the game is February 2nd, 2021.



Anyway, you can look at the full trophy list posted down below.

Trophy Name Description Rarity Hall of Fame Unlock all Destruction AllStars Trophies Platinum Rookie Earn all of the star objectives for a single event Bronze Ultimate Respect Earn all star objectives in Ultimo Barricados’ Series, Mutual Respect Gold Wreckognised Earn an S Rank Wreckognition rating or higher in any event Gold No Free Ride Complete the vehicle emote tutorial in Open Training with any character Bronze Stars and Cars Collide Complete and Win the Mayhem Tutorial. Bronze Detonate to Dominate Complete and Win the Carnado Tutorial. Bronze The Last AllStar Complete and Win the Gridfall Tutorial. Bronze Bankety Bank Complete and Win the Stockpile Tutorial. Bronze Wrecking Ball Perform 100 Wrecks in any mode Gold The Hero we don’t deserve Wreck an opponent’s hero vehicle in an online match Silver Ghost Deal 100 damage whilst stealth in Cypher, without taking any damage in an online match Silver Impenetrable Block 100 damage with the Undisputed’s shield in a single use of the breaker in an online match Silver Stronghold Keep a full shield in Gravitron for 5 seconds in an online match Silver Bullet Slice 2 vehicles in a single slice with Sabre in an online match Silver Flamethrower Set an entire team on fire with Cerberus in an online match Silver Flame on Set 3 AllStars on fire at once with Wildfire in an online match Silver Pitch Perfect Wreck 3 enemies using CRASHendo in an online match Silver Home Run Wreck 3 opponents with a single use of Mr. Sparkles’ breaker in an online match Silver Hit List Take out 3 targets in a single use of Xero’s X-Ray in an Online Match Silver Ultimate Precision Take out 3 targets in a single use of Number One’s Lock on in an online match Silver No Escape Wreck all opponents with Barong’s Countdown in an Online match Silver Chewed Up Shred 3 cars in a single use of the Shredder in an online match Silver Prickly Spike 3 enemies at once with the Morningstar in an online match Silver Instant Service Attach drones to 3 enemies with The Boxmobile in one use in an online match Silver Party Animal Smoke 3 enemies with the Smoke Commander in one use in an online match Silver Terminal Velocity Reach 135 MPH with Callisto in an online match Silver AllStar Win 50 online matches Gold Checking out the competition Win at least 1 online match with each AllStar Gold