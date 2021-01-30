Full Destruction AllStars PS5 Trophy List Revealed

If you own a PS5, you may want to look at the full trophy list of Destruction AllStars. The game is a PS5 exclusive.

The trophy list for Destruction AllStars was revealed on PSNProfiles. The game has 30 trophies in total which range from easy to hard to attain.

The game will be free to play if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. The release date for the game is February 2nd, 2021.

Anyway, you can look at the full trophy list posted down below.

Trophy NameDescriptionRarity
Hall of FameUnlock all Destruction AllStars TrophiesPlatinum
RookieEarn all of the star objectives for a single eventBronze
Ultimate RespectEarn all star objectives in Ultimo Barricados’ Series, Mutual RespectGold
WreckognisedEarn an S Rank Wreckognition rating or higher in any eventGold
No Free RideComplete the vehicle emote tutorial in Open Training with any characterBronze
Stars and Cars CollideComplete and Win the Mayhem Tutorial.Bronze
Detonate to DominateComplete and Win the Carnado Tutorial.Bronze
The Last AllStarComplete and Win the Gridfall Tutorial.Bronze
Bankety BankComplete and Win the Stockpile Tutorial.Bronze
Wrecking BallPerform 100 Wrecks in any modeGold
The Hero we don’t deserveWreck an opponent’s hero vehicle in an online matchSilver
GhostDeal 100 damage whilst stealth in Cypher, without taking any damage in an online matchSilver
ImpenetrableBlock 100 damage with the Undisputed’s shield in a single use of the breaker in an online matchSilver
StrongholdKeep a full shield in Gravitron for 5 seconds in an online matchSilver
BulletSlice 2 vehicles in a single slice with Sabre in an online matchSilver
FlamethrowerSet an entire team on fire with Cerberus in an online matchSilver
Flame onSet 3 AllStars on fire at once with Wildfire in an online matchSilver
Pitch PerfectWreck 3 enemies using CRASHendo in an online matchSilver
Home RunWreck 3 opponents with a single use of Mr. Sparkles’ breaker in an online matchSilver
Hit ListTake out 3 targets in a single use of Xero’s X-Ray in an Online MatchSilver
Ultimate PrecisionTake out 3 targets in a single use of Number One’s Lock on in an online matchSilver
No EscapeWreck all opponents with Barong’s Countdown in an Online matchSilver
Chewed UpShred 3 cars in a single use of the Shredder in an online matchSilver
PricklySpike 3 enemies at once with the Morningstar in an online matchSilver
Instant ServiceAttach drones to 3 enemies with The Boxmobile in one use in an online matchSilver
Party AnimalSmoke 3 enemies with the Smoke Commander in one use in an online matchSilver
Terminal VelocityReach 135 MPH with Callisto in an online matchSilver
AllStarWin 50 online matchesGold
Checking out the competitionWin at least 1 online match with each AllStarGold
