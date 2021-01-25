Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art Book Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales came out last year, but now this year you can buy and look at the official art book of the game.



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released for PS4 and PS5 in late 2020 and it featured great graphics and gameplay. Now you can relive the game by buying the official art book.



The price for the book is $39.95 in North America and it will be released on February 23rd, 2021. The UK release date is earlier on February 16th, 2021.



The book is published by Titan Books and has 192 pages. You can read the official description from the product’s listing below.

“Be greater, be yourself as Miles Morales swings onto the scene in his own video game for the first time. Learning the ropes as Spider-Man in Peter Parker’s absence, Miles must find the balance between keeping his new home, Harlem, safe and rising up to take on new challenges and enemies that test his abilities and loyalties to the limit.

The creative process of this much-anticipated game is captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game. This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team creating the game in collaboration with Marvel. Characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more are presented in all their incredible detail, accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game.”

The game is available now for PS4 and PS5.