Microsoft Reverses Decision To Increase Xbox Live Gold Price

Earlier today it was reported that Microsoft wanted to increase the price of Xbox Live Gold for new members. Well now it looks like they have reversed the decision.

In the original report, Xbox Live Gold was going to cost $59.99 USD for only 6 months. This was a huge increase from the previous price of $59.99 USD for a 12 month subscription.



Reception to the report was met with criticism. Not to mention free to play games still required Xbox Live Gold to play them. Free games are still free for PlayStation and Nintendo users.



Due to the negative feedback, Microsoft did what it did back in 2013 and reversed the decision. They have also made the new decision to make free to play games actually free.



Microsoft made the new announcement on Xbox.com. You can read the new statement posted down below.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.

We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.

Thank you.“