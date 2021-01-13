Hogwarts Legacy delayed until 2022

"...we are giving the game the time it needs."

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today that Hogwarts Legacy will not make its 2021 release window as the game has been delayed until 2022.

Per the developer, Portkey Games, much time is needed in order to deliver a quality game. Hogwarts Legacy will still be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s the full statement of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertament in regards to the Hogwarts Legacy being delayed:

We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG that takes place in the late 1800 following a student at Hogwarts. Players will get to choose their Hogwarts House and attend classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy. Additionally, players will also explore an open world consisting of familiar locations including the Forbidden Forest, and more.

The game is currently in development by Avalanche Studios, which was acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

As soon as a more definite release date has been announced, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.