Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gets Anniversary Update

To celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bandai Namco is offering some free content for fans.



Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has been out for two years now with the game selling a very successful 2.5 million copies during its lifetime.



The new content will be available on January 19th, 2021. You can read more from the press release info posted down below.

“To mark this two-year milestone and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ACE COMBAT series with our community of pilots from across the world; a free update will be released tomorrow, January 19th, bringing more skins and emblems to customize their aircrafts!

Please find below the full list.

Skins: X-02S Glowing, F-22A Phoenix, F-4E Mobius, F-15E Garuda, ASF-X Ridgebacks, F-16C Crow, Su-37 Scarface, Typhoon UPEO, F-22A Gryphus & Su-37 UPEO.

Emblems: 25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-, 25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-, ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary, Shooter, Spooky, Falco, UNF, UNICS, Arrows (Low-Vis) & Falco.

The game is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A trailer below shows you the new content in action.



