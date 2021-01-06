Gods Will Fall pre-order now open

Deep Silver is pleased to announce today that pre-orders for Gods Will Fall has gone live with the exclusive Hunter’s Head Gear to be bestowed upon those who pre-order the game ahead of its launch on January 29.

The Hunter’s Head Gear is assigned at random in each new game playthrough. The thrill of the hunt runs through the blood of the clan and it is ritual for the trophies seized to be worn proudly and displayed for all to take notice. The hides of five exclusive beasts – a wolf, bear, boar, fox, and badger -are fit to be worn by any warrior and shall act as an emblazoned warning to the gods that the hunt is indeed on.

Additionally, Gods Will Fall will also get a Valiant Edition along with the Standard Edition that features the Hunter’s Head Gear and Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC.

Below are details of the Valiant Edition for Gods Will Fall, via its publisher:

Three New Gods – Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle.

– Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a grueling test to your mettle. New Weapon Classes – Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat.

– Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat. New Items – A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war.

– A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war. New Skills – New methods of melee to further expand your warrior’s combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead.

– New methods of melee to further expand your warrior’s combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead. Overworld Extras – As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across the serene landscape.

– As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across the serene landscape. Warriors Garb – Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray.

Check out below the official gameplay trailer of Gods Will Fall: