The Medium gameplay video gives an idea of the horrors that await

Bloober Team released today an extended look at the gameplay trailer from its upcoming The Medium that showcases the different perspectives, environments, and powers players will experience.

The Medium will be available exclusively for Xbox Series and PC on January 28, 2021, for only $49.99. Gamers who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play it free of charge as long as they are a member.

Here’s an overview of the gameplay trailer of The Medium, via Bloober Team:

The 14-minute video sees the titular medium Marianne explore the real and spirit world both alternatively and simultaneously; showcasing the unique split-screen dual reality gameplay system that will see you play in two locations at the same time. Throughout the game, players will be pushed and pulled seamlessly between these two worlds – with about a third of the action taking place in the real world, a third solely in the spirit world and a third in both realms simultaneously. Marianne is gifted with a number of psychic abilities she must combine to overcome the threats and obstacles of both worlds, such as the protective Spirit Shield and the more potent Spirit Blast. As she uses her powers to untangle the mystery of the Niwa resort, her investigation eventually takes her beyond the walls of the haunted hotel to other locations, including the mysterious Old Fort showcased for the first time in the new gameplay. The video also gives players a taste of gameplay encounters against The Maw, the main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker, and reveals one of its unique abilities. Deceitful and insatiable, The Maw just like Marianne can travel between the real and the spirit world, thus chasing Marianne across both realities. In the spirit world, The Maw is visible and can easily spot Marianne, while she can defend herself with the Spirit Blast. However, travelling to the material world makes The Maw invisible but also blind, so it relies solely on hearing to locate its prey there.

Check out the 14-minute gameplay trailer of The Medium: