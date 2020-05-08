Deep Silver announces Chorus For PC, Current, And Next Gen Consoles

During yesterday’s Xbox series X showcase several exciting games were revealed. Among the revealed games was a quick reveal trailer for Publisher Deep Silver’s latest game titled, Chorus.

Chorus follows Nara, a pilot with a mysterious past and her sentient Starfighter Forsaken. Chorus will be a single-player experience, and a “true evolution of the space combat shooter” that tells the tale of redemption and the duo’s struggles against a dark cult.

In Chorus, Players will become the “ultimate living weapon” with abilities such as teleportation, telekinesis, extra-sensory perception, along with powerful weapons and upgrades.

Chorus is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and will release 2021.

You can check out the game’s key features and trailer below:

About Take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality. A Journey of Redemption Lead Nara, an ace pilot facing her haunted past, and Forsaken, her sentient ship. Their quest for redemption will take them across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality, as they fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their leader, the Great Prophet, at all costs. Venture Beyond the Void Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and rife with conflict. Explore epic locations such as sprawling space stations and strange planes of existence beyond our own. Engage in exhilarating zero-g dogfights from epic cosmic vistas to tight crystalline corridors. Chorus balances the scale and spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. One Pilot, One Ship, One Living Weapon Attain powerful and distinct weapons and combat upgrades. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly mind-bending abilities, including extra-sensory perception, teleportation and telekinesis, to overcome massive hordes of enemies and take down titanic battleships. Chain your powers together to become the ultimate living weapon.