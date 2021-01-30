Control Ultimate Edition Performance Mode is Actually 1440p, not 1220p

As we eagerly await Control Ultimate Edition’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, Thomas Puha, communication director at Remedy, clarified that performance is better than initially suggested.

Performance Mode targets 60fps perf with 1440p render resolution and 4K output. Graphics Mode targets 30fps perf with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output.



NOT 1220p as unfortunately has been erroneously listed. The amount of times I checked this …sigh. Sorry. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) January 28, 2021

Originally, Control Ultimate Edition was listed with 1220p rendered resolution that was output in 4K, but it seems the title can actually hit 1440p. In terms of visuals, it’s hard to say how much of a difference it will actually make, though it’s nice to see that one of the best games from 2019, which was also notoriously demanding, is going to perform better at debut.

Those interested will be able to pick it up on Feb. 2, though keep in mind it is among next months PlayStation Plus games.