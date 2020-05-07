Scarlet Nexus announced for Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Led by former members of the team that developed the Tales of series

Bandai Namco revealed today that a new RPG franchised called Scarlet Nexus will be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Currently, there’s no word if it will be coming to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 as well.

As with the majority of the games for Xbox Series X, it will also support Smart Delivery that allows players to play the Xbox Series X or Xbox One version to play without the need of buying a second copy.

According to Bandai Namco, Scarlet Nexus is developed by former members of the team that developed the acclaimed Tales of series, including the iconic Tales of Vesperia.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Xbox Wire:

Scarlet Nexus takes place in the far distant future, where a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense. In Scarlet Nexus, players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, and explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and physic abilities. With these psycho-kinetic powers, the world becomes an important ally. Lift, break, and hurl pieces of the environment to build attack combos and lay waste to enemies.

“The next generation of video game home consoles lets the development team realize the full potential of Scarlet Nexus,” said Producer Keita Iizuka from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. “Players can expect visuals and psychic battles with high resolution and frame rate along with fully interactive real-time battles with dynamic animation. Utilizing Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X also means players can enjoy the best version of Scarlet Nexus regardless of whether they are playing on the next generation with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.”

“Scarlet Nexus aims to change the way gamers view Japanese RPGs with a powerful futuristic aesthetic as well as a streamlined combat system that balances fast-paced action with strategic planning,” said Stephen Akana, Senior Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “Lead by an extremely talented team at Bandai Namco Studios, including members from fan-favorite title Tales of Vesperia, Scarlet Nexus combines years of game development experience with the excitement and creative freedom of the power behind the next generation of home console systems.”

Check out the announcement trailer below: