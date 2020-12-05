The King of Fighters XV Trailer Will Be Revealed Next Year

SNK Corporation has now announced it will be releasing The King of Fighters XV in the near future. This will be the newest addition to the franchise.



An official trailer for The King of Fighters XV will be revealed on January 7th, 2021. Also revealed on that day, SNK will also show Season 3 characters for Samurai Shodown.



Producer Yasuyuki Oda and Creative Director Eisuke Ogura have both claimed that the XV installment will be the “most ambitious KOF yet”.

The King of Fighters XIV came out in 2016, so it’s been a long wait for fans wanting a new iteration of the franchise.



A teaser trailer for today’s announcement can be seen down below. Are you looking forward to the new KOF fighting game?