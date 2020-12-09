PS5 20.02-02.30.00 Firmware Now Available

New update for the PS5 DualSense Controller now available as well

Sony Interactive Entertainment released today PS5 20.02-02.30.00 firmware that further improves system stability and implements minor fixes.

For over two weeks of owning the PS5, there are several bugs that I encountered including crashes that happen frequently when my external hard drive is plugged in. Unfortunately, the firmware released today did not fix it. While the PS5 is still in the early stages, let’s hope that more updates are on their way.

Here are the patch notes for the PS5 20.02-02.30.00 firmware that Sony released:

This system software update improves system performance

Resolved an issue where data transfers and downloads were canceled when trying to download content while a data transfer from a PS4 is in progress.

Some issues that were causing errors during text input in some PS4 games have been resolved.

The connection stability has been improved for some Wi-Fi routers.

Additionally, right after downloading the 868MB firmware update, the PS5 will prompt you to download a new update for the PS5 DualSense Controller. Make sure that you have your USB-C cable with you to download it.

PlayStation 5 is available now worldwide. Check your local retail stores for available stock. Stay tuned for more PS5 coverage in the near future.