Kate Bishop Available Now In Marvel’s Avengers

The first DLC character is available now in Marvel’s Avengers. You can now play as Kate Bishop.



Much like Hawkeye, Kate Bishop will use a bow and arrow as her main weapon of choice in Marvel’s Avengers.



The cool thing about her is the fact that she will be available to everyone at no extra cost. Every platform will be getting the new character.



If you want to know more about the character, you can see the trailer and press release details posted down below.

“Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced that the first new playable Super Hero, and star of the all-new Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM, is now available for free download for all game owners. In addition to Kate Bishop, the new playable Super Hero performed by Ashly Burch, and the new chapter in the game’s ongoing and expanding Avengers Initiative story, Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM also introduces a powerful new villain, the Super-Adaptoid, that will challenge players with a combination of skills and weaponry that mimic the Avengers’ own attacks.

The lead-up to Taking AIM began with enigmatic new Tachyon missions appearing on players’ in-game War Tables several weeks ago. In Taking AIM, Kate Bishop, master archer and skilled gymnast, resurfaces after her investigation of Nick Fury’s disappearance following A-Day leads to her mentor Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) going missing as well. As she unravels the mystery behind the sudden appearance of the time-warping Tachyon Rifts, she uncovers a twisted new plan from AIM, which pushes her to work with the Avengers once again.

Taking AIM’s story can be played solo or with up to three friends to deliver the ultimate Super Hero experience. It begins shortly after the conclusion of Marvel’s Avengers’ Reassemble campaign and is just the first half of the two Hawkeyes’ Story Arc. Clint Barton’s Hawkeye will then take the stage in early 2021 to complete the double-feature and lay the groundwork for what’s next in the Avengers Initiative.“