New NieR Replicant Trailer Revealed At VGAs 2020

Square Enix has now released a new trailer for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…at the Video Game Awards 2020.



The new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…trailer shows more battle gameplay that you can expect to see and do when the game comes out next year.



The game is a remaster of sorts to the previously released game that was only out in Japan. To know more about today’s trailer, you can read the press release details below.

“SQUARE ENIX® gave gamers worldwide a special holiday treat with the reveal of an intense, battle-focused gameplay trailer for NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139… duringThe Game Awards show 2020, which streamed tonight on over 45 video platforms across the globe. The new trailer showcased the protagonist slashing through swaths of enemy Shades across different battlefields, giving an exciting first look at the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata™, the breakout-hit from acclaimed game director YOKO TARO.”

“The game transports players to a dark, apocalyptic world where a young man embarks on a captivating quest to find the cure for his sister’s deadly disease – a quest that will make them question everything.”

NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139 is released on April 23rd, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox family of devices.