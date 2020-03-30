NieR: Automata coming to Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix announced via Twitter that NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console on April 2.

Those who are not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for the console, a subscription fee is at $9.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC costs $4.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available as well for both console and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for $44.99 quarterly or $14.99 a month.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

Invaders from another world attack without warning—unleashing the machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Highly-acclaimed and award winning NieR: Automata is a fresh take on the action role-playing game (RPG) genre that gracefully blends mesmerizing action with a captivating story. The NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition includes the action-packed 3C3C1D119440927 downloadable content* which features “Revealing Outfit” costume for 2B, “Young Man’s Outfit” costume for 9S and “Destroyer Outfit” costume for A2. After completing new sub-quests in this downloadable content, you can enjoy playing the game while wearing these costumes from NieR Replicant. Sub-quests take the form of three different battle challenges at three different colosseums. Special music video: NieR: Automata meets amazarashi “Deserving of Life,” from collaboration with rock band amazarashi, is also included as part of the scenario. The NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition also includes the following content: – Machine Mask Accessory

– Grimoire Weiss Pod

– Cardboard Pod Skin

– Retro Grey Pod Skin

– Retro Red Pod Ski

NieR: Automata is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.