Perfect Dark announced for Xbox Series and PC

Microsoft and The Initiative revealed today during The Game Awards 2020 their latest game that they are currently working on – Perfect Dark for Xbox SEries and PC.

The new Perfect Dark for Xbox Series and PC is currently in development by the new studio – The Initiative, founded by Microsoft in Santa Monica. A new trailer was released to accompany the new game announcement that was made today.

Here’s the statement from The Initiative studio head, Darrell Gallagher:

Two years ago, we announced the formation of a new Xbox Game studio in Santa Monica, The Initiative, and today at The Game Awards, we announced our first project, Perfect Dark. With Perfect Dark, we’re aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world. We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building, and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas. I encourage you to watch the above studio introduction to hear more about the team, our goals, and how we’re working hard to deliver on the promise of the next generation of game making. We look forward to sharing more about Perfect Dark in the future.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

And a developer interview was released as well: