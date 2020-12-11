Next Mass Effect – Teaser Trailer released

Electronic Arts and Bioware are pleased to reveal today during The Game Awards 2020 via a teaser trailer the next Mass Effect game.

Not a lot is known about the next Mass Effect game except that it’s still in the early stages of development, just like the next Dragon Age game. It’s possible that we will not be able to play this title until late 2021 to sometime in 2022 – though it’s good to know at least that a new Mass Effect game is coming.

From the teaser trailer that was released, an Asari was seen to be unearthing an N7 badge. Could Commander Shepard return and is that Asari the Liara from the Mass Effect trilogy?

Check out the teaser trailer below for the next Mass Effect game:

The next Mass Effect game is possible to release on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC. Once we find out more information, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.