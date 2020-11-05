New Roster Update Announced For WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K Games has now announced more wrestlers will be added to the growing roster in WWE 2K Battlegrounds.



10 new WWE Superstars will be added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds from November 6th onward. The cool thing about it is that the roster update is free for pretty much all players.



On November 6th, 2020, joining the game are Goldberg, Batista, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.



On November 11th, 2020, you will be getting Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero and Lita. Lastly on November 18th, 2020, the likes of Trish Stratus, Booker T and Ruby Riott are added to the game.



20 customizable items are also be to included in the game via the numerous updates. This will give you more power-ups, special moves, melee items and much more.



Even more items are to be added in the game for the several months to come so stay tuned for all of the information.



WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.