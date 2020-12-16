Among Us now available for Nintendo Switch

Get it for only five dollars via the eShop

Innersloth is pleased to announce today that Among Us, the popular party game for mobile devices, is available now on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

Among Us for the Switch retails for $5.00 with cross-platform play support. The game first debuted for iOS and Android back in June 2018 and was later followed by PC via Steam in November 2018.

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via Nintendo:

An online and local party game of teamwork and betrayal for four-to-10 players…in space! Play with four-to-10 player online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

Check out the launch trailer for the Switch version of Among Us below: