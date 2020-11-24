Gronk And Damian Lillard Added To WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster

WWE 2K Battlegrounds might be a wrestling game, but two very famous sports stars are now being added to the arcade style game.



2K Games announced in a press release that NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds from November 24th. Gronk is no stranger to the WWE as he was this year’s WrestleMania 36 host.



In a more surprising announcement, NBA star Damian Lillard will be added to the game on December 2nd. He will be known as ‘Laheem’ Lillard in the game’s roster.



2K announced even more wrestlers are also going to be added to the game in future update patches. You can read the press release info all posted down below.

Tuesday, November 24*

Haunted House Arena (unlocked);

Gronkster (unlocked);

Macho Man Randy Savage;

Undertaker – American Badass attire;

Thanksgiving Arena (unlocked);

Undertaker 30th Anniversary Arena;

Wednesday, December 2*

“Laheem” Lillard (unlocked);

Rhea Ripley (unlocked);

The Boogeyman;

Halloween Circus Arena;

Wednesday, December 9

Billie Kay (unlocked);

Kane;

Andrade;

Survivor Series Arena;

Wednesday, December 16

Buddy Murphy (unlocked);

Peyton Royce;

Edge

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.