Microsoft offers a full refund for Cyberpunk 2077

With Sony announcing their plans to refund the digital purchase of Cybperunk 2077 via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft announced today the refund process for those who purchased the game from the Microsoft Store.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was a controversial one. With the game’s quality not up to par with the gamer’s expectations when played on the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, many demanded a refund and voiced out their disappointment. No word yet on how CD Projekt will handle sales on physical copies.

Here’s the statement of Microsoft via Twitter in regards to the Cyberpunk 2077 full refund:

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://msft.it/6010pXEHj While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To request an Xbox refund for Cyberpunk 2077, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page here: https://msft.it/6010pXEHj

Unlike Sony’s move to delist Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft has not delisted the game, giving Xbox owners a choice whether or not to still purchase the game despite the poor performance when played on the vanilla console.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check back with us early next week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.