CD Projekt RED Apologizes For Buggy Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 may be the biggest game release of 2020, but the launch of it has been very buggy for many console gamers.



Developer CD Projekt RED has now gone on Twitter to apologize for Cyberpunk 2077’s very buggy launch for PS4 and Xbox One owners.



The apology says they will try and help people get refunds and more updates will be made in the near future to fix all of the bugs that people may have been experiencing.



Even if you own the PC version of the game, updates will be released in order for you to have a smoother gaming experience.



You can read the full apology and announcement from CD Projekt RED posted down below.

“Dear gamers,

First of all, we would like to apologise to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PS4 and Xbox One.

Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays, we’ll continue working – we’ll release two large patches starting with patch 1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. Together, these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. They won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.

Finally, we would like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN/Xbox respectively. For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game. Should this not be possible, please contact us at [email protected] and we will do our best to help you. Starting today, you can contact us for a week up until December 21st, 2020.“