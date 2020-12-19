Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 Update Patch Now Available For Consoles

CD Projekt RED has now released yet another update that will try to fix the many bugs and problems in Cyberpunk 2077.



The new update is available now for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077. The same patch will be released very soon if you are playing on PC.



CDPR wrote the full patch notes on the game’s official website. You can look at the full details posted down below.

Quests

Jackie will no longer disappear in The Pickup or The Heist.

Fixed an issue preventing players from landing the helicopter in Love like Fire.

Fixed an issue with Takemura not calling in Play it Safe.

It’s no longer possible to trigger the same dialogue twice in Big in Japan.

Fixed an issue with Delamain appearing upside down at the end of Don’t Lose Your Mind.

Saul now correctly reaches the van in Riders on the Storm.

Fast travelling before the encounter with Tyger Claws no longer breaks progression in I Fought the Law.

Fixed an issue blocking progress in Ghost Town if an autosave made upon Raffen Shiv’s arrival was loaded.

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages if Happy Together failed as a result of combat.

Elizabeth Peralez stops being excessively insistent with her calls after her job offer is refused.

The scene with Misty and Jackie now starts properly after leaving Viktor’s clinic.

Wakako’s dialogues no longer get blocked after finishing Search and Destroy.

Walking away from Stefan in Sweet Dreams shouldn’t prevent other characters from calling you anymore.

Brick’s detonator should now be properly interactable for players to disarm. Or set off. Your call.

Elevator doors should now correctly open in The Heist.

Saul now correctly gets out of cars in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after running too far away from Frank in War Pigs.

Jackie now correctly leaves the factory after the combat is finished in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue with Militech reinforcements not spawning if driving through the gate too fast in Forward to Death.

Skipping time while in the club in Violence no longer results in issues with progression.

Fixed issues with starting Gig: Getting Warmer…

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after Pyramid Song has been abandoned midway.

Fixed an issue whereby Delamain core could be already broken when player enters the Core room in Don’t Lose Your Mind.

Fixed issues with Delamain not appearing or doing nothing outside the Afterlife in The Heist.

Fixed an issue with objective getting stuck on “Talk to Viktor” in The Ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue whereby it was impossible to talk to the bouncer in front of Lizzie’s in The Information.

Added description for Don’t Lose Your Mind in the Journal.

Fixed an issue preventing player from saving, using fast travels, and talking to other NPCs after reloading a save with an active call with Frank in War Pigs.

Fixed an issue with Panam not calling about any other matter until I’ll Fly Away is completed.

Fixed an issue with Dum Dum following V after The Pickup is finished.

Gameplay

Improved the reaction times of NPCs taking cover.

Corrected the number of shots needed to kill civilians from a distance while in combat.

Visual

Fixed an issue with Delamain’s image displayed on top of the current caller during phone calls.

V’s mouth doesn’t stay open after entering the space lock in Where is My Mind.

Fixed some UI overlap issues.

V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half year montage ;)

NPCs are faster to appear in the quest area during Stadium Love.

Added some warmth to HDR.

Fixed T-posing NPCs in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No and Gig: Hot Merchandise.

Fixed an issue whereby after a braindance it was possible to be stuck in 3rd person view with no head.

Silencer icons are no longer displayed with no image in the inventory.

UI

Fixed an issue with weapon crosshair persisting on screen.

The inventory menu no longer closes immediately after opening it for the first time after leaving a car.

Fixed an issue whereby upon accessing a fast travel terminal the button shown on the top right corner prompting to open the quest journal would not work.

Performance & Stability

Multiple stability improvements, including crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Offscreen explosions make noise now.

PC-specific

[AMD SMT] Optimized default core/thread utilization for 4-core and 6-core AMD Ryzen(tm) processors. 8-core, 12-core and 16-core processors remain unchanged and behaving as intended. This change was implemented in cooperation with AMD and based on tests on both sides indicating that performance improvement occurs only on CPUs with 6 cores and less.

Fixed an issue with the way Raw Input is collected.

Removed the use of AVX instruction set thus fixing crashes occurring at the end of the Prologue on processors not supporting AVX.

Removed debug console to prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests. This doesn’t mean we don’t want to support the modding community. Stay tuned for more info on that.

Ray traced reflections should no longer seem too bright in comparison to the environment.

Fixed an issue with Steam Overlay crash on game shutdown.

Removed the memory_pool_budgets.csv file. which was not connected with the final version of the game and had no influence on it (it was a leftover file used during the development to estimate memory usage. It had no effect on how much memory was actually allocated). Perceived performance increase after editing the file may have been related to restarting the game.

Console-specific