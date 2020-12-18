Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store

Due to Cyberpunk 2077 having lots of bugs and issues on PS4, Sony has decided to remove the game entirely.



People have been asking Sony for refunds since Cyberpunk 2077 is not working properly mainly on the base PS4 console. As a result of this, Sony is removing the game from digital stores until further notice.



You can read the official announcement from PlayStation.com posted down below.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

If you want to buy the game now on PS4, you may have to get a physical copy instead. Digital copies will not be available until CD Projekt RED fixes the game via many update patches.



Patches in January and February are expected to finally fix the game. Hopefully the bugs people experience will be gone by then!