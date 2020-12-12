Just Cause: Mobile Game Has Been Announced

Square Enix has now announced a new mobile video game. The game is simply called Just Cause: Mobile.



Just Cause: Mobile was announced earlier this week during The Game Awards. It is a free to play shooter coming to Android and iOS platforms sometime in 2021.



It’s a top down shooter you can play online both cooperatively and competitively. It will feature the same amount of high octane action as the main games in the series.



You can read about the game’s many features from the press release info posted down below.

STORY CAMPAIGN

Experience an all new action-packed story set in the Just Cause universe. As a member of the Agency’s secret program, Firebrand, explore large open-world locations and take on Darkwater forces and form alliances with well-known characters from past Just Cause iterations.

TRIPLE THREAT – 30-PERSON COMPETITIVE MULTIPLAYER

Compete online in fast-paced Just Cause multiplayer! Three teams of 10 players fight to secure bases and score points as they battle across a sprawling map while wielding an explosive arsenal of weaponry & vehicles. Players can also form clans with teammates to earn big rewards.

CO-OP MISSIONS

Team up in a 4-player squad to complete challenging missions where players will take on waves of enemies. Select the perfect loadout and blast your way through tough enemies like heavy tanks and armoured mechs!

CHALLENGE MODE

Looking for an extra challenge to test your skills? Challenge Mode will task you with hitting high scores across three distinct challenges ranging from causing destruction to getting the best lap time. Earn extra rewards for your agent by completing the Destruction, Wingsuit and Race challenges.