Destiny 2: Beyond Light Review

Perhaps Destiny’s biggest strength is that Bungie intended for this to be a long story and kept with the adventure through constant updates, expansions, and content. Over the years we’ve met countless characters, stopped multiple foes, left a mark on the universe, and proceeded to fight the latest threat stemming from the glory of our light. In theory, that is what Destiny is about, though there is another side to Destiny. One where Bungie isn’t sure what kind of game it actually is, besides there being loot and guns, leading to unappealing modes, bad ideas, countless revisions, and more. So much so, it’s impossible to read our original review of Destiny, something that came from someone who beat the first raid within three days of release and got Flawless Raider in the Vault of Glass and apply it to the current experience. But, with Destiny 2: Beyond Light, we’re seeing a lot of changes, but are they enough to make a difference?

Going into Destiny 2: Beyond Light, there was a lot of hope of there being answers. Some of the questions posed by the original arc remain, including the Exo Stranger and what exactly the darkness actually is, some of which is actually revealed. However, in true Destiny fashion, this expansion is less about the narrative conclusion in favor of presenting an enemy that questions our light.

Arguably one of the first Destiny theories is that the Traveler is not what it seems. This is something the narrative has touched on multiple times, while remaining with the rudimentary light versus darkness terms, and continues with Eramis, the latest Fallen enemy to take up the mantle of Kell of Kells. Where Eramis rejects the power of machines in favor of the power of Darkness, It creates a clear parallel of your would-be journey.

Between Eramis questioning our reliance on machines, the Exo Stranger telling you to try to use darkness without succumbing to it, and darkness offering Guardians a new stasis power that, throughout this adventure, helps defeat Eramis and her forces, it’s clear what the stakes are. And, not unlike the Vault of Glass, Guardians make their own fate as you put a stop to Eramis.

Even if the story is a lot more engaging this time around, it isn’t the most engaging experience around. Outside of a couple of stages, multiple chapters are going to a certain spot, shoot enemies and then you’ll be able to progress at some point. And, in typical fashion, the story is less of a journey through someone corrupted through the Darkness at their lowest point and Guardian’s managing to overcome it through sheer force of will, and more a guided tour of the new content.

Clovis Bray location aside, Europe is a fairly non-descript ice planet that does little to make it seem like an engaging source. Over time the location might grow on you but it’s perhaps one of the least interesting worlds we’ve explored. Cosmodrome also makes its return, though this is nothing new for anyone even vaguely familiar with the original.

A big part of this expansion is the Darkness subclass, though its actual value will vary. As a Hunter, it was very similar to Titan’s Sunbreaker with some throwing star melee items and ice-based grenades. Short term it’s something new and exciting, with its long-term potentially leading to exciting builds. Though, right now, it’s the current flavor in PVP.

This expansion also brought with it a number of things heading into the vault. Given some content is currently gone, the community has a somewhat mixed opinion. For anyone new or just liked that content it’s underwhelming, though this is another thing where we need to see the long term impact to really get an idea of what happened. However, it does suck that newcomers or those who didn’t experience it will either have to wait or potentially never get that chance.

Upon finishing the story, Destiny 2: Beyond Light honestly falls into the same routines. Do top tier tasks to unlock better loot, allowing you to handle the latest raid, to get even better loot. Here some cool things were added, though very little in regards to a stand-out weapon, armor or even exotic.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Review – Verdict

There is only so much you can say about Destiny 2: Beyond Light before it becomes a question of what is worth grinding for. The new classes add a fun new take on the experience, as does a new location, but right now the main draw is the story. It’s a good adventure, even if it is just a couple of hours, though at the end of the day it’s still more Destiny 2.

[Editor’s Note: Destiny 2: Beyond Light was reviewed on PlayStation 5 and a review copy was provided to us by the publisher.]