Dead Cells ‘Fatal Falls’ DLC launches in 2021

Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced today that Dead Cells will be getting its second paid downloadable content ‘Fatal Falls’ sometime in Q1 2021 for $4.99.

In addition, the company also revealed today that Dead Cells have sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide. Dead Cells is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

Here’s an overview of the Fatal Falls DLC for Dead Cells, via its developer: