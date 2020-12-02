Dead Cells ‘Fatal Falls’ DLC launches in 2021

Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced today that Dead Cells will be getting its second paid downloadable content ‘Fatal Falls’ sometime in Q1 2021 for $4.99.
In addition, the company also revealed today that Dead Cells have sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide. Dead Cells is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.
Here’s an overview of the Fatal Falls DLC for Dead Cells, via its developer:
Two entirely new biomes, The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, as well as a new boss are parallels to the “Stilt Village,” “Clock Tower,” and “Time Keeper” areas and their alternate paths. These additions will provide significant new options for fans looking for middle-run exploration and are brimming with new ways to succumb to a terribly painful death. The update is also dropping a cache of new weapons, details of which will be revealed soon.
“Fatal Falls” marks the second paid downloadable content drop for the 2018 Game of the Year winning Dead Cells. The developers have kept a steady flow of content on tap for its loyal community across all platforms for the past 30 months with the first paid downloadable content, “The Bad Seed,” dropping earlier this year for the same price of $4.99.