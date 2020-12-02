Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming to Xbox on December 11

Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio announced today that Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be coming to Xbox One on December 11.
Panzer Dragoon: Remake first debuted for Switch on March 26 and was later followed by Stadia on June 1, PC on September 25, and more recently the PlayStation 4 on September 28. Xbox owners looking forward to the remake can finally purchase it via the Xbox Games Store starting next week.
Here’s an overview of Panzer Dragoon: Remake for Xbox, via its listing:
A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.
Key Features
– Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.
– Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man—sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.
– Attack enemies approaching from all sides, quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and a lock-on targeting.