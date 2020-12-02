Panzer Dragoon: Remake coming to Xbox on December 11

Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio announced today that Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be coming to Xbox One on December 11.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake first debuted for Switch on March 26 and was later followed by Stadia on June 1, PC on September 25, and more recently the PlayStation 4 on September 28. Xbox owners looking forward to the remake can finally purchase it via the Xbox Games Store starting next week.

Here’s an overview of Panzer Dragoon: Remake for Xbox, via its listing: