Dead Cells ‘The Bad Seed’ DLC launches February 11

Features three new areas, a new boss, and more for only $4.99

Motion Twin and Evil Empire are pleased to announce today that Dead Cells ‘The Bad Seed’ DLC will be released on February 11 across all available platforms for $4.99.

The upcoming The Bad Seed DLC will feature three areas that players will venture through: the Arboretum, The Swamp, and the Nest. Fans can also look forward to a new boss, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Motion Twin:

Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp, and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game.



Play through:



– The Arboretum: A relaxing and peaceful greenhouse inhabited by a peaceful clan of mushrooms, with an understandable desire to murder the Beheaded.

– The Swamp: A noxious environment ruled by a band of tree dwelling mutants with pointy sticks, sneaky dart shooting frogmen and a bunch of deadly bloodsuckers.

– The Nest: Domain of mama tick, if you’ve seen a certain sci-fi movie with “the brain bug”, you get the idea…



The two new levels and their monsters are alternatives to The Courtyard / Toxic Sewers and The Ramparts / Ossuary / Ancient Sewers, with the boss designed to be on par with The Concierge, so hopefully it’ll spice up your early game runs once you’ve played through the core game.

Check out the new trailer below for Dead Cells Bad Seed DLC :